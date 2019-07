JONA (dpa-AFX) - LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said Monday that it agreed to buy Romanian precast producer Somaco from ORESA.



LafargeHolcim expects to close Somaco deal in the fourth-quarter of 2019.



Somaco operates five precast concrete plants and one plant for aerated blocks in Romania. The company reported net sales of 56 million euros in 2018 and has 750 employees.



