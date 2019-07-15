

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's current account recorded a surplus for the second straight month, albeit smaller than the previous month, preliminary figures from the Czech central bank showed on Monday.



The current account surplus decreased to CZK 11.2 billion from CZK 17.7 billion in April.



In May, the trade surplus grew, while that in the capital account decreased. The financial account posted a deficit versus a surplus in the previous month.



Deficits in both the primary and second income accounts widened.



The net inflow of foreign direct investment was CZK 18.1 billion, which included net reinvested earnings of CZK 8.2 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX