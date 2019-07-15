

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation slowed in June after rising in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.7 percent in May. In April, inflation was 2.3 percent.



Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels prices grew 4.1 percent annually in June and that of restaurants and hotels rose 4.0 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and alcohol and tobacco surged 3.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose 0.1 percent in June, after a 0.3 percent rise in the preceding month.



