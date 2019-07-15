

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest level in six months in June, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent in June, following a 3.5 percent rise in May.



The latest inflation was the slowest since December last year, when it was 2.7 percent.



Prices for restaurant and hotels surged 5.4 percent annually in June. While, prices for communication dropped 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.6 percent in June, after a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.3 percent annually in June.



The HICP remained unchanged from the previous month.



