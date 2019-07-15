

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday after China's economy expanded at the slowest pace in 27 years in the second quarter, emphasizing the need for measures to stimulate domestic consumption and investment amid escalating trade disputes with the U.S.



GDP expanded 6.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, slower than the 6.4 percent growth registered a quarter ago. However, the economy grew 6.3 percent in the first half of the year, in line with expectations.



June factory output and retail sales figures offered signs of improvement, helping limit the downside to some extent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was little changed with a negative bias at 7,505 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Friday.



Miners were moving higher as an easing of export ban by the U.S. to Chinese communication technology provider, Huawei and resumption of Sino-U.S. trade talks bolstered commodity prices.



Anglo American climbed 1.2 percent, Antofagasta jumped 4.3 percent and Glencore added 1 percent.



Sports Direct International slumped 10.5 percent after the sports-apparel retailer delayed publishing its results.



