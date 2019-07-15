

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA reported that its first-half sales volume totaled 1,903,370 vehicles, a decline of 12.76% from previous year. For the China & South East Asia region, first-half sales volume were down 60.62% from prior year. Sales were down 29.3% in Latin America.



Despite the decline of the global automotive markets, the company's market shares increased in several countries, especially in Europe and Africa. In Europe, Groupe PSA has achieved a 17.4% market share driven by the results of Citroën. The Peugeot market share was stable in Europe, during the half year period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX