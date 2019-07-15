

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power has been restored in New York after a five-hour-long black out Saturday night.



More than 72,000 homes and businesses were left in darkness as power supply was interrupted by about 6:47 p.m., according to Consolidated Edison Inc., the city's main power provider.



Power was restored shortly before midnight, said Con Edison.



'Over the next several days and weeks, our engineers and planners will carefully examine the data and equipment performance relating to this event, and will share our findings with regulators and the public,' the energy company said in a statement.



The power outage left thousands of people trapped in lifts, elevators and subway cars while New York subway train services were suspended.



Manhattan's midtown and parts of the Upper West Side, which are the most densely populated areas of New York city boroughs, were the worst affected.



New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters that the cause of the outage is being investigated.



He ruled out terrorism or cyber attack behind the incident, which came on the 42nd anniversary of a massive power failure in New York.



