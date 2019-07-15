

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines again extended its Boeing 737 MAX cancellations for the fourth time, now through November 5. This will see the airlines continuing with the cancellation of about 115 flights per day, that is about 1.5 percent of its total flying each day.



American noted that not all flights that were previously scheduled on a MAX will be canceled, as they plan to substitute other aircraft types on a MAX route.



American, which has a fleet of 24 MAX 8 aircraft, is awaiting information from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation (DOT), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), other regulatory authorities and Boeing for lifting the grounding.



On March 13, the FAA had grounded all U.S.-registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including the 8 and 9 variants, as a precautionary measure following deadly crashes involving the plane model in Ethiopia and off the coast of Indonesia, which occurred within five months of each other in October last year and March that killed a total of 346 people. The jets have been grounded globally.



Since mid-March, the airlines has extended its cancellation of flights four times, while Boeing has been working hard with regulators to get the 737 MAXs back in the air. The MAX 8 fleet deliveries to American began in September 2017 and commercial service began later that November.



Boeing said the airplane is currently undergoing a flight-control software update, which is yet to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.



Last week, American had said it took a $185 million hit in the second quarter, hurt by the extended grounding of the Boeing 737 Max jets. It canceled around 7,800 flights in the second quarter.



Amid the issues with Boeing, American has agreed to acquire 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, the new longer-range version of Airbus' A321neo, in mid-June. This includes conversion of 30 existing A321neo's to A321XLRs and 20 new A321XLRs.



