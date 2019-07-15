

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced the U.S. FDA has approved the company's AirDuo Digihaler Inhalation Powder which allows patients to check the frequency of the use of inhalers. The company expects AirDuo Digihaler to become commercially available in 2020.



The AirDuo Digihaler Inhalation Powder has built-in sensors which sends data regarding inhaler use to a companion mobile application using Bluetooth Technology. It was approved for use in asthma patients aged 12 years and older. It was approved in a low, medium and high dose administered as one inhalation twice daily.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX