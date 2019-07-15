

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump triggered yet another controversy over his views on race and immigration by calling on a group of four first-time female Democratic members of US Congress to 'go back' to their countries of origin.



'So interesting to see 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,' Trump said in a lengthy tweet Sunday, referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts.



Tlaib is the first member of the US Congress who was born to Palestinian immigrants. Omar fled war-torn Somalia and sought refuge in the US aged 12. Ocasio-Cortez is of Puerto Rican origin, while Pressley is black.



In fact, among them, only Tlaib was born outside the U.S.



'Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements,' Trump added.



Trump's comment was linked to the infighting that has been going on in the Democratic party recently, with the group of four outspoken women Representatives known as the 'Squad' accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of taking aim at women of color.



Interestingly, setting aside their feud, Pelosi rallied behind the freshman representatives, as did her fellow House Democrats.



Pelosi said she rejects Trump's xenophobic comments that were 'meant to divide the nation'.



'Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values,' according to the top Democrat lawmaker.



'When Trump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again,' she added.



'We've heard this our whole lives. Now we hear it from the Oval Office. If you're sick of it too, support the women who are leading the fight against Trump every day in Congress,' said Corey Booker, the U.S. senator from New Jersey and Democratic candidate for president.



Meghan McCain, author and the daughter of late top Republican senator John McCain, called it 'racist.'



