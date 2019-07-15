

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Symantec Corp. (SYMC) dropped more than 12% in regular trading on Monday after CNBC reported that the Cybersecurity company and chipmaker Broadcom Inc (AVGO) ceased deal negotiations. Symantec would not accept less than $28 per share, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.



SYMC is currently trading at $22.32, down $3.25 or 12.71 percent.



But, AVGO is currently trading at $290.22, up $4.83 or 1.69 percent.



Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Broadcom was in advanced talks to buy Symantec.



The deal would have marked Broadcom's second big bet in software, following its $18 billion acquisition last year of CA Technologies. The CA Technologies deal came after Broadcom abandoned a hostile pursuit of Qualcomm Inc., after President Donald Trump blocked the transaction citing national security risks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX