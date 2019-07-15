sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,20 Euro		-0,35
-0,69 %
WKN: 555063 ISIN: DE0005550636 Ticker-Symbol: DRW3 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,05
50,35
19:09
50,15
50,50
19:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA50,20-0,69 %
FN Beta