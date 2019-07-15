

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National weather service says that in the wake of Hurricane Barry, a widespread heat wave is forecast to develop across the Central and Eastern states by the middle of or later this week.



'Barry continues to steadily weaken as it moves northward across the Mississippi Valley. Despite the weakening, the system continues to produce very heavy rainfall across this region, with the threat for significant flash flooding in some areas,' NWS said in an update Monday.



Storm Barry unleashed heavy rains across Louisiana at the weekend, causing floods and overflowing levees.



However, it did not cause any major natural disasters.



The first hurricane of the season has weakened at a slow pace and is moving northward toward Arkansas.



The National Hurricane Center downsized Hurricane Barry into a tropical storm.



While the National Weather Service warned of 'dangerous, life-threatening flooding' across Louisiana and Mississippi and points north, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards cautioned against complacency saying that this weather system 'is far from over for our state.'



St. Tammany Fire Protection District No.1 issued a warning on Facebook to watch out for snakes and other critters who are trying to escape the flood waters.



