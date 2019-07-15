

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended higher on Monday, with investors picking up stocks despite data showing China's GDP growth slowed to the slowest pace in 27 years.



China's growth, however, was in line with expectations. Strong data on industrial production and retail sales too aided sentiment.



In geopolitical news, Iran has reportedly said that it is willling to hold talks with the U.S. if sanctions against the country are dropped and U.S. returned to the nuclear deal.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.23%. Among the major markets in Europe, Germany ended with solid gains, with its benchark DAX rising 0.52%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved up 0.34% and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1%. Switzerland's SMI ended stronger by 0.47%.



Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Sweden moved higher.



Austria, Greece, Norway and Russia closed weak and Italy ended flat.



German stocks Wirecard, Covestro, Infineon, Deutsche Bank, RWE, BASF and BMW gained 1 to 4%.



In France, ArcelorMittal, Sodexo, Michelin and Airbus Group moved up 1 to 1.6%, while Hermes International, Louis Vuitton, Accor and STMicroElectronics ended with sharp to moderate losses.



In the U.K. market, Just Eat, Flutter Entertainment and Antofagasta gained more than 4%. Mondi, NMC Health, Fresnillo, Experian, Smurfit Kappa and Rentokil ended higher by 1.5 to 2.3%.



Micro Focus declined more than 5.5%. Persimmon ended nearly 3% down. Vodafone Group, United Utilities, ITV and BT Group also ended notably lower.



According to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics, China's GDP expanded 6.2% year-on-year in the second quarter, slower than the 6.4% growth registered a quarter ago. However, the economy grew 6.3% in the first half of the year, in line with expectations.



The bureau also said that industrial production jumped 6.3 percent on year in June, topping expectations for 5.2 percent and up from 5.0 percent in May.



Retail sales advanced an annual 9.8 percent in June, exceeding forecasts for 8.5 percent and up from 8.6 percent in the previous month.



In economic news from Europe, Germany's industrial activity is forecast to remain sluggish amid moderating foreign demand and the service sector growth is likely to lose steam, a monthly report from the Germany's Economic Ministry said.



Data from the Federal Statistical Office said Swiss producer and import prices decreased in June, falling 1.4% year-on-year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX