

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qualifying, in-state patients in Hawaii can renew their medical cannabis certification cards for up to two years, beginning July 18.



The Hawaii Department of Health or DOH said through the online electronic registration system, current medical cannabis cardholders can submit their two-year renewal applications if they have a qualifying debilitating medical condition that is chronic in nature and verified by their physician or advanced practice registered nurse or APRN.



To be eligible for a two-year certification renewal, the patients must renew with a physician or APRN who has previously certified them. The certifying physician or APRN must state the patient's condition is chronic in nature and also agree that a two-year renewal is in the patient's best interest.



'The registration fees are non-refundable regardless of the renewal outcome. All patients that choose to see a new certifying medical provider will be eligible for a one-year registration and the following year may be eligible for a two-year renewal,' said Tami Whitney of the health department's Medical Cannabis Registry Program.



Registered patients can submit their renewal application online as early as 60 days before their registration cards expire so as to ensure they receive their renewed cards in a timely manner and avoid any lapse in coverage.



The fee for a one-year registration or renewal for in-state patients is $38.50, while a two-year renewal for in-state patients costs $77.00. The fee for sixty-day registration for out-of-state patients is $49.50 per registration and is allowed twice per calendar year.



