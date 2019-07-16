

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the company's Biologics License Application or BLA and granted Priority Review for its investigational sickle cell medicine crizanlizumab or SEG101.



If FDA-approved, crizanlizumab is expected to represent the first monoclonal antibody targeting the P-selectin mediated multi-cellular adhesion in sickle cell disease.



Sickle cell disease is a debilitating inherited genetic blood disorder that affects the shape of the red blood cells and can make blood cells and blood vessels stickier than usual.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX