PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) acquired a minority stake in the Stella McCartney House from Ms Stella McCartney.



Details of the deal won't be disclosed until September, but LVMH said Ms Stella McCartney will continue as creative director and ambassador of her brand, while holding majority ownership.



Ms Stella McCartney will become a special advisor to Bernard Arnault, Chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, and the executive committee members.



