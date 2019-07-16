

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays plc. (HAS.L) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net fees were flat compared to last year on a reported and like-for-like basis.



Underlying Group net fees increased around 1% adjusted for the timing of Easter, against a tough growth comparative.



Net fees in both Permanent and Temporary were flat year-on-year.



On a regional basis, Australia & New Zealand, as well as United Kingdom & Ireland generated lower net fees. This was offset by growth in Germany and Rest of World.



Group consultant headcount was down 2 percent in the quarter.



Looking ahead, the company expects full-year operating profit to be in line with current consensus market expectations, which is estimated to be 248.0 million pounds.



In London, Hays shares were trading at 149.70 pence, down 1.19 percent.



