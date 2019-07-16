

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey for July and euro area foreign trade data for May are due. The economic sentiment index is seen falling slightly to -22 in July from -21.1 in June. The trade surplus is seen at seasonally adjusted EUR 17.5 billion in May compared to EUR 15.3 billion in April.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 121.46 against the yen, 1.1068 against the franc, 0.9018 against the pound and 1.1246 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



