

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) were losing around 1 percent in Paris trading after the French carmaker reported weak volume in its first half.



The company, however, maintained its market share of 4.4 percent in the first half of the year in a sharply declining market.



In the first half, Renault sold 1.94 million vehicles, down 6.7 percent from last year in a market that fell 7.1 percent.



Sales remained stable in Europe, while market fell 2.5 percent. In regions outside Europe, sales were down. In China, Group volumes decreased 23.7 percent, pending the launch in the second half of Renault City K-ZE, the new electric city car.



In the electric vehicle segment, Renault brand sales volumes worldwide climbed 42.9 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company said Global Automotive market would decline compared to 2018. The European market is expected to be stable, the Russian market to be down by 2 to 3 percent and the Brazilian market to grow around 8 percent.



In Paris, Renault shares were trading around 51.80 euros, down 1.16 percent.



