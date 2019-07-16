

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited the latest developments on the Sino-U.S. trade front and looked forward to key U.S. data due this week for directional cues.



Meanwhile, after Citigroup on Monday beat analysts' expectations for second-quarter profit and revenue, traders now await earnings from Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo later in the day for further direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent at 5,587 in opening deals after edging up 0.1 percent on Monday.



Luxury goods group LVMH rose about half a percent after it acquired a minority stake in the Stella McCartney House from Ms Stella McCartney.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were trading mixed.



