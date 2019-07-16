

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday after official data showed the U.K. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 44-year low in three months to May and wages grew at the fastest pace in 11 years.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8 percent in three months to May, in line with expectations. This was the lowest since the final quarter of 1974.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points or 0.20 percent at 7,546 after rising 0.3 percent on Monday.



Luxury brand Burberry soared 12 percent after the company delivered strong growth in its new collections.



CRH advanced 1.4 percent. The building materials supplier has agreed to divest its Europe Distribution business to private equity funds managed by Blackstone for an Enterprise Value of 1.64 billion euros payable in cash.



Low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings added 1.7 percent despite cutting its 2020 summer guidance.



Recruiter Hays lost 2 percent after it reported no growth in net fees in the fourth quarter.



