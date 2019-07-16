

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's trade surplus grew in May, led by a rebound in exports, while imports decreased, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 20.2 billion from EUR 15.7 billion in April. Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 17.5 billion.



Exports grew 1.4 percent month-on-month, while imports fell 1 percent.



The non-seasonally adjusted trade surplus increased to EUR 23 billion from EUR 16.9 billion in the same month last year.



Exports increased 7.1 percent annually and imports grew 4.2 percent.



