

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) reported earnings of $0.96 per share for the second quarter, flat with last year. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter improved year-over-year to $338.89 million from $335.81 million. Analysts expected revenue of $338.0 million for the quarter.



CEO John Kemper said, 'We are pleased to report strong earnings this quarter, driven by the performance of our diversified, fee-based businesses, focus on credit quality, and prudent expense management.'



Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $25.8 billion, total loans were $14.3 billion, and total deposits were $19.8 billion.



