

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday maintained its adjusted earnings forecast for the full year 2019, while raising sales outlook.



For fiscal 2019, the company maintained its outlook for adjusted earnings in the range of $8.53 to $8.63 per share. This reflects an increase in expected operational earnings per share growth of 6.7 to 7.9 percent.



Additionally, the company raised its sales guidance for the full-year 2019 to a range of $80.8 billion to $81.6 billion. This reflects an increase in expected operational growth of 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent.



Earlier, the company forecast sales for the full-year in a range of $80.4 billion to $81.2 billion, reflecting expected operational growth in the range of 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.60 per share for the year on revenues of $81.22 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



