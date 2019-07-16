

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation slowed marginally in June, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.7 percent annually in June, following a 0.8 percent rise in May. The flash estimate was 0.8 percent.



The latest inflation was driven by a fall in prices of non-regulated energy products and durable goods.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, rose 0.4 percent in June, same as seen in May.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.8 percent annually in June and increased 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office Istat showed that the trade surplus rose to EUR5.34 billion in May from EUR3.36 billion in the corresponding period last year. In April, surplus was EUR2.85 billion.



Exports grew 8.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 5.8 percent increase in April.



Imports rose 3.4 percent yearly in May, after a 6.8 percent increase in the previous month.



Data also showed that the import prices rose 1.0 percent annually in May and increased 0.4 percent a month ago.



