

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $9.65 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $8.32 billion, or $2.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $29.57 billion from $28.39 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $9.65 Bln. vs. $8.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.82 vs. $2.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.50 -Revenue (Q2): $29.57 Bln vs. $28.39 Bln last year.



