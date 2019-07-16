

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's continued 'racist' attack on the progressive Democratic Congresswomen prompted their colleagues in the House of Representatives to introduce a resolution condemning the tweets.



Trump, who on Sunday asked four first-time female Democratic members to go back to their countries of origin, doubled down on his attacks through his favorite social media the next day.



Trump accused that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts 'hate our country.'



He also blamed the group of four outspoken women Representatives, known as the 'Squad', of using anti-Semitic language, having hatred for Israel, and love for enemies like al Qaeda.



'If you are not happy here, you can leave,' he said, vowing that the United States will never be a socialist or Communist country.



'Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more....,' Trump tweeted.



Calling them 'very unpopular and unrepresentative Congresswomen', he asked the Reps to apologize to the country, the people of Israel and to the Office of the President 'for the foul language they have used.'



The resolution, introduced by Rep Tom Malinowski and Rep Jamie Raskin, is expected to be voted on Tuesday.



Announcing the resolution, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Democratic Caucus will continue to forcefully respond to the President's disgusting attacks.



She called on Republican colleagues to join their Democrat counterparts in condemning the President's 'xenophobic' tweets.



