

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies AG said its shareholders have approved all agenda items at the annual general meeting. By a large majority, the shareholders have approved the proposal of the supervisory board and the executive board to distribute a dividend of 0.15 euros per share. Overall, 82 percent of the share capital was represented at the AGM.



CropEnergies AG, a member of the Suedzucker Group (SUEZF.PK), is a leading European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol. It is listed at the regulated market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



