

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) reported that its net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 increased to $887 million or $0.66 per share from $813 million or $0.60 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total net revenues grew to $2.68 billion from $2.49 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.



In Tuesday pre-market, SCHW is trading at $41.19, up $0.94 or 2.34 percent.



