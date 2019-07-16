

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) and AT&T Inc. (T) have entered into a multi-year strategic alliance. Under the partnership, IBM will be the primary developer and cloud provider for AT&T Business's operational applications. IBM will make AT&T Business its primary provider of software defined networking. Using latest technologies including 5G, Edge Compute, and IOT, AT&T Business will help transform IBM's networking solutions.



The two companies will also collaborate on edge computing platforms. The agreement between the companies was signed in IBM's second quarter, 2019.



