

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Wireless was ranked the best in overall mobile network performance at a national level, across the 50 U.S States and Metro areas, clearly topping AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint by a fare margin, according to the 1H 2019 mobile performance report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit.



The biannual report was bought out after conducting nearly 4 million tests in the first half of 2019 and shows how the carriers performed across the entire US, within each of the 50 states, and across the 125 most populated metropolitan markets in the country.



Verizon remained 'outstanding' at the national level, winning or sharing all six United States RootScore Awards outright in the categories of overall performance, network reliability, data performance, and call performance for the twelfth consecutive test period.



AT&T delivered another strong performance at the national level that was generally a step above those of both Sprint and T-Mobile. Its rankings remained identical to those from the second half of the 2018. It has been ranked second in five categories and a tie for first with Verizon in the text category.



T-Mobile and Sprint shared the third and fourth ranks in the six categories at the national level, with T-Mobile being third in three categories and Sprint being third in three other categories.



At the state level, Verizon continued its dominance, winning or sharing 263 State RootScore Awards out of 300 award opportunities in the first half of 2019. This was similar to its performance in the second half of 2018. It was also more than double the awards won by the number two performer AT&T with 113.



Despite T-Mobile's state-level award tally showing a modest decline, the carrier finished with the third-highest total of 18 State RootScore Awards. Sprint's text results were strong at the state level, but remained at the fourth place with 10 State RootScore Awards.



For mobile performance in highly congested areas of 13 select US cities, Verizon once again earned the highest award total among all carriers of 672, with an unmatched combination of fast speeds and reliability.



AT&T and Sprint each improved its award total, but T-Mobile's award count declined considerably from the previous test period. AT&T remained a solid performer with its award tally to 380. T-Mobile continued its trend of delivering fast speeds and solid data reliability in metro areas, with the carrier's award total being 237.



T-Mobile typically performs much better in metropolitan markets than it does at state or national levels, and that remained the case in the first half of 2019.



Sprint's median download speeds showed strong improvement and also made particularly impressive gains in the text category. The carrier also increased its award total to 89.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX