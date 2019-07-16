

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - From heavy rains and floods, the weather in the United States is poised to shift to the other extreme quickly.



As Hurricane Barry continues to steadily weaken, and will fade away over the next day or two, a major summer heat wave will spread across much of the Central and Eastern states, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.



Widespread heat wave is forecast to develop by the middle of or later this week.



Except for the Northwest and areas where Barry is affecting, temperatures will generally be at or above average for midweek.



A hot day is expected for the Southwest on Tuesday, where Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect.



Heat will begin building in the Central Plains to Middle Mississippi Valley, where high temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees above average are forecast by Wednesday.



NWS has issued an 'Excessive Heat Watch' for the region, while Heat Advisories are in effect for parts of the Southern Plains and Carolinas.



Although NWS has downgraded the power of Hurricane Barry, the first hurricane of the season, it warned that post-tropical Cyclone Barry remains a flooding threat as it moves northeastward.



The weather agency forecasts very heavy rainfall and flash flooding in Lower/Middle Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio Valleys.



Severe weather and flash flooding are both possible in the north-central U.S., according to NWS Weather Prediction Center.



Storm Barry had unleashed heavy rains across Louisiana at the weekend, causing floods and overflowing levees. However, it did not cause any major natural disasters.



