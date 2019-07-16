

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Certain over-the-counter eye drops and other eye care products sold at CVS Health Corp. (CVS) have been recalled due to sterility concerns.



New York-based Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a voluntary recall for CVS Health-branded products, an expansion to its recent recalls of drops of Walgreens and Walmart store brand products and Perrigo prescription ointments. According to the recall notice posted by the FDA, 30 different products and specific lots are being recalled because the manufacturer cannot guarantee the products are sterile.



The recalls are being called a 'precautionary measure,' and 'Altaire has received no reports of adverse events, nor has Altaire obtained any out of specifications results including sterility testing, for the products.'



Customers who purchased CVS-branded eye drops after October 2016 have been asked to check the list of recalled products and compare lot numbers and expiration dates.



Altaire had previously recalled eye drops sold under Walmart and Walgreens store brands as well as eye care ointments under Perrigo brand.



