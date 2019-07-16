

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) released preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2019, and adjusted its full year outlook due to current economic developments. The Group said there was a noticeable slowdown in demand in June leading to an impact on earnings.



For the second-quarter, based on preliminary figures, operating gross profit was about 723 million euros compared to 677.0 million euros, prior year. Operating EBITDA was about 266 million euros compared to 231.3 million euros, last year.



For the full year, on a comparable basis, Brenntag now expects operating EBITDA to grow by 0% to 4% (revised from a prior guidance range of 3% to 7%).



