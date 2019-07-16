

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $226.12 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $186.17 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.79 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $2.07 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



