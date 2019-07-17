

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to fund original podcasts that would be exclusive to its audio service, increasing its investment in the industry to keep competitors Spotify and Stitcher at bay, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Executives at the company have reached out to media companies and their representatives to discuss buying exclusive rights to podcasts, the report said.



Apple has yet to outline a clear strategy, but reportedly said it plans to pursue the kind of deals it didn't make before.



