

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fitch Ratings retained Japan's sovereign ratings at 'A' with a 'stable' outlook on Wednesday.



The agency said the '.ratings balance the strengths of an advanced and wealthy economy, with high governance standards and strong public institutions, against weak medium-term growth prospects and high public debt.'



Further, Japan has strong external finances supported by its current account surplus and large external credit and international investment positions. Moreover, the nation has reserve currency status and investors perceive Japan as safe haven.



Nonetheless, Japan's high level of gross general government debt is the major rating constraint. At over 230 percent of GDP, gross general government debt of Japan is the highest among Fitch-rated sovereigns.



Fitch forecast the economy to grow 0.8 percent this year, the same as in 2018. Growth is forecast to lose steam through the rest of the year and early 2020 on the back of weak exports and industrial output.



Amid US-China trade disputes, shipments of components to China have weakened. In addition, a downturn in global demand for automobiles and persistent uncertainties in US trade policies are exacerbating these trends.



A further escalation of global trade tensions could pose a significant risk to the outlook for Japan, Fitch noted.



