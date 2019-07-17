

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French advertising holding company Havas SA has launched a cannabis consultancy, Havas ECS, which will operate under the Havas Health & You brand. The new consultancy will focus on the booming multi-billion dollar cannabinoid and cannabis markets.



Havas ECS is a specialized communications advisory and education company focused on providing guidance and information on the endocannabinoid system or ECS, according to Havas.



Havas noted that the cannabinoid market is continuing to expand rapidly. 64 million Americans have tried cannabidiol or CBD made from legal hemp, while 386 investigational cannabinoid studies are registered with the U.S. FDA, and two-thirds of U.S. states as well as 22 countries have legalized marijuana for medical purposes.



Havas ECS intends to provide a clear understanding of the scientific basis supporting the use of cannabinoid and cannabis products, noting that there are still massive gaps in the scientific understanding across the medical, public health, wellness, regulatory, patient advocacy and brand communities.



The new unit will have offices in New York as well as New Jersey, and will be led Rob Dhoble, a healthcare communications executive.



Havas ECS said it will serve to advance the understanding of cannabinoid health and wellness through science-based education and communication programs.



It will address the use-specific needs of pharmaceutical, health, wellness and brand communities with a network of medical advisors having experience in the application of cannabinoid medicine.



'A new cannabinoid reality has arrived, now with a major network validating the space, helping clients seize marketplace opportunities, assess customer insights, and even plan for potential threats. Havas ECS addresses the urgent need for a communications advisory and training company that integrates foundational endocannabinoid science with the relevant real-world learnings of scientists and medical practitioners,' Dhoble said.



Havas ECS will be active immediately and plans to host its first educational conference this fall.



Havas is part of content, media and communications group Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK).



