

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK) said that it now sees higher-than-anticipated profitability and revenues in the second quarter.



Operating profit for the quarter would be about $216 million and underlying operating profit would be about $82 million.



Operating profit and underlying operating profit were higher than anticipated mainly as revenue is expected to be 1% over the high end of previously issued guidance range.



For the quarter, the company now expects IFRS revenue of approximately $482 million and underlying revenue of approximately $336 million.



The company previously expected IFRS revenue range of $438 million to $478 million and underlying revenue range of $293 million to $333 million.



Dialog Semiconductor will publish its results for the quarter on July 30.



