

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) said it is trading in line with the Board's expectations, with good performance in Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence and Banking & Finance offset by ongoing structural and cyclical challenges within Asset Management.



For the three months to 30 June 2019, reported revenues were 110.9 million pounds compared to 107.9 million pounds, prior year, with underlying revenues flat year on year. Underlying revenues in the Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence segment were up by 6% in the quarter.



The Group will release the results for the year to 30 September 2019 on 21 November 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX