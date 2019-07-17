

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) said, overall, the Group has made a good start to the fiscal year and there has been no material change to current year business performance or outlook. The Board continues to expect that the Group will deliver full-year trading performance in-line with its expectations and prior guidance.



Also, Severn Trent Plc said it expects Ofwat to publish a PR19 update, including the draft determination for Hafren Dyfrdwy on 18 July. The Group will provide an announcement to the market as appropriate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX