

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) said the Group has made a positive start to trading during first half 2019, with flutiform product supply revenues making an important contribution to growth. Vectura re-confirmed its financial guidance for 2019.



Regarding R&D investment priorities, Vectura said it will continue to focus on securing new partner contracts for the development of inhaled therapies. The Group will continue to invest in new proprietary platform technologies.



The Board of Vectura Group has approved, in principle, a capital return of approximately 50 million pounds, commencing in 2019. It is currently expected to be structured as a tender offer, although the Board continues to review other options.



Vectura will report its interim results on 10 September 2019.



