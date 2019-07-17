

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales fell in May but at a slower pace, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The retail sales volume fell by a calendar adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in May, after a 6.6 percent decline in April. This was the ninth consecutive fall in sales.



The biggest decline was in automotive fuels, which dropped by 7.8 percent followed by a 3.0 percent fall in the sales of food, drinks and tobacco. Non-food sales were down 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.3 percent in May, after a 1.4 percent fall in the previous month. In March, sales rose 1.4 percent.



