

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks recouped initial losses to turn flat on Wednesday after a government report showed U.K. consumer price inflation remained stable in June.



Consumer prices increased 2 percent year-on-year in June, the same pace of growth as seen in May and in line with expectations.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 6 points at 7,570 after hitting as low as 7,555 earlier in the day.



Energy giant BP Plc and Tullow Oil fell around 2 percent after oil prices fell sharply overnight on data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in inventories.



Premier Oil lost about 1 percent despite cutting its forecast for 2019 operating costs.



Vectura Group gained 1 percent after it made a positive start to trading during first half 2019.



Mining firm Fresnillo fell more than 1 percent after cutting its 2019 output targets.



