

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Prime Members in the United States were given a special promotional offer during the just concluded Prime Day celebration of deals. The shoppers were offered $10 of credit for allowing Amazon to track the websites they visit.



The offer was for consumers who sign up for its Amazon Assistant shopping tool. Amazon Assistant helps customers compare product prices online with similar products in other retailers' websites and make better decisions.



The comparison-shopping tool on the browser alerts consumers to deals on the site. It also tells them whether Amazon has a better price than other retailers.



The Assistant, however, needed all information related to customers' browsing data. The e-commerce giant also would use these data to improve its products and services.



'To operate, provide, and improve Amazon Assistant and Amazon's marketing, products, and services, Amazon Assistant collects and processes browsing information (URLs, search terms, search results, page metadata, and limited page content) from websites for which we may have relevant product or service recommendations,' Amazon stated on its website.



The company said its Assistant does not connect this information to one's Amazon account unless Assistant is in active use.



