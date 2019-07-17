

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation slowed in June, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.7 percent rise in May.



Prices for housing, water and energy, and restaurant and hotels rose by 3.1 percent, each in June.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent annually in June, following a 1.7 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in June.



