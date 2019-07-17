

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages rose less than expected in June, figures from Statistics Poland revealed on Wednesday.



Average gross wages rose 5.3 percent year-on-year in June, slower than 7.1 percent increase economists had expected.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 0.9 percent in June.



During the January to June period, average gross wages increased 6.8 percent from the same period of last year.



The average paid employment in enterprise sector rose 2.8 percent annually in June and 0.2 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX