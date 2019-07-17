

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.97 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $3.92 billion from $4.14 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.97 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $3.92 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX