sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

74,50 Euro		+0,50
+0,68 %
WKN: 871706 ISIN: US6819191064 Ticker-Symbol: OCN 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
OMNICOM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OMNICOM GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,66
75,44
13:15
74,74
75,41
13:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OMNICOM GROUP INC
OMNICOM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OMNICOM GROUP INC74,50+0,68 %
FN Beta