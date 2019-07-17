

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $370.7 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $364.2 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $3.72 billion from $3.86 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $370.7 Mln. vs. $364.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.68 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q2): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.



